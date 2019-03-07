Idris Elba to replace Will Smith in 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Elba is in talks to replace in the "Suicide Squad" sequel.

Sources told variety.com that Elba will replace Smith, who quit the film last week due to scheduling conflicts. The film is being directed by

The original "Suicide Squad" starred Smith, and It became a massive box office sensation when it hit the theatres in 2016, grossing $746 million worldwide.

Robbie will reportedly return as in the sequel.

