Idris Elba to replace Will Smith in 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Actor Idris Elba is in talks to replace Will Smith in the "Suicide Squad" sequel.
Sources told variety.com that Elba will replace Smith, who quit the film last week due to scheduling conflicts. The film is being directed by James Gunn.
The original "Suicide Squad" starred Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie. It became a massive box office sensation when it hit the theatres in 2016, grossing $746 million worldwide.
Robbie will reportedly return as Harley Quinn in the sequel.
