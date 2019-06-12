JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Science-Tech

Riteish joins rebellious journey of 'Baaghi' franchise

Business Standard

India test fires Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) off Odisha coast.

It was test-fired from launch pad number-4 of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore district at 11.22 a.m.

With scramjet engine, it can cruise at Mach 6 and have multiple civilian applications. It can be used for launching satellites at low cost and long-range cruise missile, said sources.

The trial was conducted in the presence of the senior scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Defence secretary Sanjay Mitra, sources added.

The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft.

--IANS

cd/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU