3 US firms chosen to help NASA land US astronauts on Moon

The US space agency has awarded a total of $254 million to three companies to land their machines on the lunar surface, paving the way for astronauts to land on the by 2024.

The three companies are: Astrobotic of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Machines of Houston, Texas; and Orbit Beyond of Edison, New Jersey, the agency said in a statement late Friday.

Astrobotic and Machines plan to land their machines by July 2021 and Orbit Beyond aims for September 2020.

Each commercial lander will carry NASA-provided payloads that will conduct science investigations and demonstrate advanced technologies on the lunar surface.

"Our selection of these US commercial landing service providers represents America's return to the Moon's surface for the first time in decades, and it's a huge step forward for our Artemis lunar exploration plans," said

"Next year, our initial science and will be on the lunar surface, which will help support sending the first woman and the next man to the in five years," he added.

By the end of the summer, will determine which payloads will fly on each flight.

The potential payloads include instruments that will conduct new lunar science, pinpoint lander position, measure the lunar environment, assess how lander and activity affects the Moon, and assist with navigation precision, among other capabilities.

"These landers are just the beginning of exciting commercial partnerships that will bring us closer to solving the many scientific mysteries of our Moon, our solar system, and beyond," said Thomas Zurbuchen, of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington,

Charged with returning astronauts to the within five years, NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans are based on a two-phase approach.

The first is focused on speed -- landing astronauts on the Moon by 2024 -- while the second will establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon by 2028.

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)