JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diaspora

Pentagon extends troop deployment at Mexican border

Ivanka Trump to help choose new World Bank President

Business Standard

Indian American White House official leaves Trump administration

IANS  |  Washington 

Raj Shah, an Indian American spokesman in the White House Press Office, has left President Donald Trump's administration and joined an arm of a Florida-based lobbying firm, officials said.

Shah, a former researcher at the Republican National Committee, will lead the Media Group, the press wing of Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm with offices in Florida and Washington, The New York Times quoted the officials as saying on Monday.

He will work with Jamie Rubin, a Democrat who was a spokesman for Madeleine Albright, the former Secretary of State.

Shah served in the Trump White House beginning in January 2017 as Deputy Assistant to the President, Deputy Communications Director and Deputy Press Secretary.

His portfolio recently included helping prepare Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh for his Senate confirmation hearings to the Supreme Court.

His departure comes as the White House press and communications teams have been depleted.

Several aides have moved on to roles at government agencies or have left the administration entirely.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 11:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements