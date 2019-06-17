Indians catching up with best paddlers in the world: Sharath Kamal

In August 2018, the Indian men's contingent won bronze at in Jakarta, thus ending a 60-year wait for a medal in the sport. went on to win another bronze in the mixed doubles event when Achanta and Batra beat Hong Kong's and

It was part of a recent upturn in fortunes that the country has enjoyed in the sport. "Things changed since 2016 when four players from qualified for the Rio Olympic games," Kamal told IANS.

"That was the time when the senior players like myself and were playing well and the young players like Manika, Sathiyan (Gnanasekaran), Harmeet (Desai) and (Soumyajit) Ghosh came off age," said the 36-year-old veteran.

According to Kamal, the level of competition one finds at is not too different from The success in thus gives him the confidence that have a chance of winning an Olympic medal at 2020. However, he feels that for the gap between and India and the top countries to bridged further, there needs to be improvement in the infrastructure for the sport in the country.

"India is catching up but one thing where we need to improve is infrastructure. I think that's where the top countries are ahead and with good infrastructure we can narrow the gap," Kamal said.

Gone are the days when he would often be the lone torchbearer for India in major international events. Batra became a household name in the country after her medal haul at the 2018 (2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze) and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran became the first Indian to break into the top 25 of the world rankings in April 2019.

Kamal is happy that he has been able to keep up with the changes the sport has gone through over the years and the renewed interest for it in the country. "I am really happy that I could adapt constantly to the new eras which has kept me on top of the sport in the country and also in the world. And most importantly the popularity the game has gained over the years is what any would want. Really happy to see the improvements in table tennis," he said.

