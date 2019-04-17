Indonesia votes to elect president, parliamentarians

Voters in began on Wednesday as polling stations opened in the east of the vast archipelagic country to select a new and members of the parliament.

Voters in the eastern province of lined up to cast their ballots at 7 a.m., which is two hours ahead of Jakarta, reported.

The two-horse race pits incumbent against his populist challenger

Widodo picks Muslim Ma'aruf Amin as running mate, while rival former pairs with former of Jakarta, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, according to the election commission.

Widodo emphasises the importance of more economic stability and business friendly environment, while Probowo is apt to approach more protectionism to champion people's prosperity.

Meanwhile, over 245,000 candidates supported by 16 national political parties and four local parties are vying for more than 20,000 seats in the parliamentary during the the world's biggest single-day poll.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)