ED Special Director transferred

In an unusual move, the tenure of Special in Directorate has been curtailed by the government with immediate effect.

The government order issued on Tuesday said Vineet Agarwal, Special Director, Enforcement, is "hereby relieved with effect from April 16, 2019 and his services are placed at the disposal of "

The order had sanction of the of the Cabinet.

--IANS

ps/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)