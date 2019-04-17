ED Special Director transferred

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

In an unusual move, the tenure of Special Director in Enforcement Directorate Vineet Agarwal has been curtailed by the government with immediate effect.

The government order issued on Tuesday said Vineet Agarwal, Special Director, Enforcement, Mumbai is "hereby relieved with effect from April 16, 2019 and his services are placed at the disposal of Ministry of Home Affairs."

The Finance Ministry order had sanction of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

