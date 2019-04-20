IPL: Seven spectators nabbed from Eden for betting

Seven spectators have been arrested in connection with cricket betting from the Eden Gardens here during the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), police said on Saturday.
Acting on a source information regarding cricket betting on the hallowed ground, the anti-rowdy section of the city police's detective department nabbed the group of seven spectators during Friday night's game from the stadium's F1 block.
Four of those arrested were from Nagpur in Maharashtra. Three others hailed from Sagar town in Motinagar police station area in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
"Fourteen mobile phones including one betting accessory have been seized. A specific case is being recorded at Maidan Police Station," said Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), crime, Praveen Tripathi.
