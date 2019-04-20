IPL: Seven spectators nabbed from Eden for betting

Seven spectators have been arrested in connection with betting from the here during the (IPL) game between (KKR) and (RCB), police said on Saturday.

Acting on a source information regarding betting on the hallowed ground, the anti-rowdy section of the city police's department nabbed the spectators during Friday night's game from the stadium's F1 block.

Four of those arrested were from in Three others hailed from Sagar town in station area in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

"Fourteen including one betting accessory have been seized. A specific case is being recorded at Maidan Police Station," said of Police (JCP), crime,

--IANS

ssp/pgh/

