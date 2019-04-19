Paddlers Manush, Raegan combine to bag bronze

India's young paddlers Manush Shah and Raegan Albuquerque clinched the bronze at the Belgium Junior and Cadet Open, a part of the ITTF Junior Circuit Premium, here on Friday.

The duo paired up with Iran's and Radin Khayyam to win the medal in the junior boys' team event.

The Indo-Iranian team didn't have the best of starts against local lads Adrien Rassenfosse, and as Iran's went down meekly (0-3) to Adrien in the first match. However, Manush Shah promptly restored parity with a 3-1 win over

Raegan Albuquerque couldn't keep up the momentum as he lost out to in a closely fought encounter (1-3). World No. 21 (U-18) Manush then displayed grit to register another 3-1 win over to take the contest into the last match. Iran's Amin came into his own to seal a 3-2 victory over Olav to carry the team into the semifinals.

In the semis, the mixed team of Indians and Iranians were up against the combination of and of and of The Indo-Iranian team gave a sterling fight but went down 0-3 to settle for the bronze.

In the junior mixed girls' team category, the combination of Manushree Patil, Swastika Ghosh and Guatemala's couldn't match up against the Chinese team and capitulated in the quarterfinals.

--IANS

dm/arm

