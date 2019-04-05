Jalan panel norms to apply to current, future RBI reserves

The Jalan panel examining the RBI's of distributing its reserves may suggest a guiding principle for surplus transfers as well as a specific timeframe for its application while keeping in mind the public mandate of the RBI, an official source said on Friday.

The Jalan panel is expected to sunbmit its report later this month.

A senior source said that the central bank's profit distribution as suggested by the report, if accepted, will be applicable on the current as well as future surplus reserves of the RBI.

These surplus reserves account for about 28 per cent of the central bank's total assets.

As per the ministry source, the committee may also look at past unrealised gains, alongwith the contingency reserves, and consider the extent of reserves the of (RBI) should hold and transfer to the

While many central banks hold 2-3 per cent of their total assets as contingency fund, for the RBI the quantum on this account stands at 7.05 per cent.

Last year, the Ministry sought a transfer a surplus of Rs 3.6 lakh crore, which amounts to more than a third of the RBI's total reserves worth Rs 9.59 lakh crore' leading to a series of confrontations between the and the central

The believes that, when compared with global central banks, the RBI holds much higher level of total capital as a percentage of its total assets (at about 28 per cent).

Countries, including the US, the UK, Argentina, and maintain much lower capital reserves as a percentage of total assets, while for countries such as Malaysia, and the reserves are much higher than

For the central bank's accounting year ending June 2018, the RBI had total reserves of Rs 9.59 lakh crore, comprising mainly of currency and gold revaluation account (Rs 6.91 lakh crore) and contingency fund (Rs 2.32 lakh crore).

The government has claimed that RBI has been extremely risk averse and conservative in its assessment of capital buffers.

