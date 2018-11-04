JUST IN
Jane Fonda compares Trump to Hitler

IANS  |  New York 

Veteran actress Jane Fonda compared US President Donald Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Ahead of the midterm elections in the US, Fonda is making a final push to make people vote, reported variety.com.

"It has never been more important. Our democracy is fragile and it's under attack. Civility is under attack," the Oscar winner said here on the sidelines of the Women's Media Centre Awards here earlier this week.

"We don't have to take it any more. Voting is the way to stop it. Everybody has to vote and I think they will," she added.

Fonda spoke about Trump's ongoing attack on the media.

"If you have read anything about the rise of the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler, you will see the parallels. Attacking the media is the first step and move toward fascism. The cornerstone of democracy is an independent, democratic media. And it's under attack in a major way because bad guys are running it all. We have to make sure it doesn't continue," she said.

