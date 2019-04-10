Japanese F-35 jet goes missing over Pacific

A Japanese stealth fighter, one of the world's most-advanced warplanes, has gone missing over the Pacific Ocean, Japanese defence officials said.

According to officials, the single-engine jet from was on a training flight with three other when contact was lost Tuesday evening, reported.

The planes, based at on the northern tip of the main Japanese island of Honshu, were about 135 kilometers (84 miles) off the of prefecture when contact was lost, officials said.

The pilot of the single-seat fighter is missing, and a search is underway, according to Japan's Defence Ministry, reported.

No problems with the were reported before it went missing.

Japan's first squadron of the $100 million fighter jets went operational just 11 days ago, with about a dozen of the jets forming the 302nd Squadron at the Misawa base, according to a report from The com.

The Japanese jet, a model, would be the second lost to an accident. A US Marine Corps crashed in Beaufort, South Carolina, in late September.

US defence officials in October said a faulty was the likely cause, and all operated by the US and its allies were temporarily grounded for inspection.

is one of 14 countries in the programme, according to the plane's maker, announced in December it would be buying 147 of the planes, making it the biggest customer for the besides the US.

At present, some of the Japanese are assembled in the US and others at a plant in Nagoya, It has not been revealed where the plane that went missing Tuesday was built.

