Jason Momoa's plane makes emergency landing over fire scare

"Aquaman" star was forced to make an in Palm Springs, California, when the of his private jet suspected an engine fire.

Momoa shared the incident on his story, reported ew.com.

"We got ourselves a slight delay. Half-hour out, Palm Springs, and the plane wanted to start a fire. So, yeah, good old fire department, gotta love 'em. Looks like we're driving," he said in a video.

Momoa showed off the crew from the Fire Department who came out to inspect the plane and address the incident. The department also shared the encounter on its social media pages, posting a photo of an alongside the "Game of Thrones"

"Had an Aircraft emergency today," the caption said. "Reported engine fire with @prideofgypsies (Momoa) on board. told his crew, 'Not on my watch boys not on my watch'. Turned out to be a false alarm but the Lads were on the ready. It's always nice to meet cool people."

Momoa quickly found another jet, joking that a friend came to pick him up and they were headed out for "round 2."

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)