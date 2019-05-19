Jemimah spotted playing hockey, bags HI's admiration

-
Indian women cricket team's young batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues has been spotted trying her hands in the hockey field with her pet dog 'Theo', also earning appreciation from Hockey India (HI).
Posting a video of her on microblogging website Twitter, the 18-year-old wrote, "A lil' bit of #hockey on my day off with Theo, the 'Goodest Boy' in town! #WhoLetTheDogsOut #dayoff."
Later, HI also acknowledged the youngster's skills on the field and tweeted: "Great dribbling skills, we're open for trials!"
Born and brought up in Mumbai, Jemimah played several sports, including hockey at the state level, before taking up cricket as her career.
In the recently concluded Women's Twenty20 Challenge, Jemimah was adjudged 'Player of the Series' for scoring the highest 123 runs from three games.
With the Women's World T20 scheduled in 2020, Jemimah is expected to play a crucial role in India's campaign at the event.
