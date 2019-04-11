'Jet with only 14 planes, international ops under scrutiny'

The government is monitoring the operational situation at closely to ensure the airline's compliance with overseas flying rules, official sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the is currently operating only about 14 aircraft down from 26 last week and this might lead to the suspension of its international operations.

However, the did not comment on the development.

As per rules, an needs to have minimum 20 aircraft to be eligible to operate international flights.

Till recently, the airline operated 26 aircraft, including A330s, 777s, 737-800 and ATRs, to various destinations like London, Toronto, Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris, and domestic sectors like Mumbai-Delhi, among others.

It apparently owns 16 out of these 26 aircraft.

is in the midst of a severe liquidity crisis that has affected its operations and resulted in the grounding of several of its aircraft.

The latest development comes a day after lenders of the tweaked the terms for stake sale and also extended the submission deadline for Expression of Interest bids from

At present, the airline owes over Rs 8,000 crore to a consortium of lenders led by the

On last Tuesday, the airline was served a legal notice by a section of its pilots demanding payment of salaries -- which is due since January 1, 2019 -- by April 14.

Subsequently, its said that the company is working with the lenders on the balance sheet restructuring plan and will inform the employees about the progress of the process by early next week.

Besides employees, the airline's aircraft lessors too are upset with the current financial situation, with some of them requesting the of Civil (DGCA) to de-register their aircraft leased to the company.

The de-registration request section on DGCA's website on Wednesday showed that lessors have applied to de-register 24 aircraft owing to unpaid dues.

