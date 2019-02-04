The Institute (JGI), an wildlife and organisation, announced on Monday an initiative to recycle used cellphones and use the proceeds to finance projects in

The plans to encourage cellphone users to recycle their old devices on a given day each year - the first day is February 26 - and to use the proceeds to fund efforts for chimpanzees, which are directly affected by the cellphone industry.

The examined the links between of raw materials like coltan (columbite-tantalum) in the Basin, an industrial activity that encroached upon the natural habitat of chimpanzees.

Coltan, used to coat capacitors inside the hand-held gadgets, is found in huge quantities in the Basin, home to the critically-endangered gorilla as well as chimpanzees.

The funds obtained through the initiative will be used to purchase education materials, and medicines for African children; chimpanzees, gorillas and for reforestation and seeding projects.

According to the United Nations, in the past five years, the eastern lowland gorilla population in the region has shrunk 90 per cent. Many of the animals has fallen victim to rebel groups illicitly mining the natural resource in the region.

On its website, mobilerecyclingday.org, the includes links detailing cellphone recycling programmes in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Greece, the Netherlands, and the It also provides information on how to become a Institute Chimp guardian member.

According to the JGI estimates, alone there are around 50 million active While millions of are discarded or stashed away every year, the average recycling rate is below 10 per cent.

By recovering coltan, cassiterite and other rare minerals from discarded phones, the JGI feels it can lower future ore-extraction.

Discarded phones can be forwarded free of charge to by simply printing a pre-paid postage stamp label available on the website. Movilbak-Eurekamovil, a company, will later transfer the phone's official recycled value to the JGI.

According to a Ditendia Mobile report, since 2016, there are more than inhabitants on Earth. "There are, on an average, 3.2 connected mobiles per person. Of this, only a tenth are recycled," the organisation said.

An "obsession with technological updating", nurtured among consumers, is resulting into people changing phones every 30 months, regardless of the fact that a cellphone's life cycle can last up to seven years, it said.

The JGI was set up in 1977 by English primatologist --IANS

