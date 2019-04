Jim Sarbh, Sobhita, Sumeet get together for TV show

Jim Sarbh, and will be appearing on a chat show together, and they have urged the viewers to brace up for an intense and fun ride.

They will be seen together in an episode of "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3", which airs on Colors Infinity.

"I'm certain it's going to be a very very interesting chat session with Neha along with the boy-gang! Looking forward to the LOL moments," Sobhita said in a statement.

To this, Sumeet added: "I am really looking forward to being on the show. I am a little nervous because I watched a few episodes and the games that are played are a little intense. But I'm prepared, so bring it on."

