JLR India launches special landmark edition of Discovery Sport

India Ltd (JLRIL) on Monday launched a special landmark edition of Discovery Sport priced at Rs 53.77 lakh, ex-showroom.

According to the company, the landmark edition is powered by the 2.0-litre Ingenium Diesel engine, which delivers a powerful 132 kW output.

"The introduction of the 'Landmark Edition for Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport' further enhances the Discovery Sport portfolio," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, JLRIL.

"This special edition variant introduces remarkable features to the vehicle that fortify its exceptional capability, versatility and spirit of adventure."

--IANS

rv/oeb/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)