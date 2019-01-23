JSW Group signs MoU with Andhra to build jetty, slurry pipeline

The has signed an MoU with government on Wednesday to build a jetty at Port and a slurry pipeline with a total investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Economic Development Board (APEDB) at the World Economic Forum,

The company will invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish a jetty at Port in district. It also plans to build a slurry pipeline with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for the group's plant in Bellary district of

This slurry pipeline will build synergies and linkages to district, said an official statement.

J. Krishna Kishore, Chief Executive Officer, APEDB and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Group, signed the MoU in the presence of Nara Lokesh, for Information Technology, Electronics, Communication and Panchayati Raj.

Lokesh invited to establish an integrated in district.

The emphasized the state's electric vehicle policy and invited to invest in electric mobility in the state.

The government has formed a special purpose vehicle, the AP Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, to develop the port at a cost of Rs 4,240 crore (phase-1) with eight berths.

The port, proposed to be developed on a 3,092-acre site, will have a capacity of 40 million tonnes per annum.

The is proposing to make an investment of Rs 24,000 crore (approx USD 3.5 billion) in its pulp and paper manufacturing unit at Ravuru in amandal' of Prakasam district, added the statement.

