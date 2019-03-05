Kejriwal alleges Congress-BJP alliance

leader and on Tuesday alleged "some secret understanding" between the and the BJP because of which he said the wanted to split anti-BJP votes in in the Lok Sabha polls.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote," the (AAP) leader tweeted.

"Rumours (are) that Congress has some secret understanding with BJP. is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he added.

Kejriwal's comment came after former announced that the unit had told Congress that it did not want a tie-up with the in the Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

mr/pg/soni

