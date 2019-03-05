Kejriwal alleges Congress-BJP alliance

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged "some secret understanding" between the Congress and the BJP because of which he said the Congress wanted to split anti-BJP votes in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted.

"Rumours (are) that Congress has some secret understanding with BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he added.

Kejriwal's comment came after former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit announced that the Delhi Congress unit had told Congress President Rahul Gandhi that it did not want a tie-up with the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Tue, March 05 2019. 15:54 IST

