CEC in Jammu to take stock

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrived here on Tuesday to meet political leaders and senior police and district officials to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Arora and the two Election Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, are set to meet representatives from seven national and three regional parties here.
On Monday, almost all national and regional party leaders who met the panel in Srinagar favoured simultaneous Assembly and general elections.
The Commission would also meet Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.
