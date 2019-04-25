Kejriwal asks AAP workers to come to Delhi

Chief Minister on Thursday asked party workers from across the country, barring and Haryana, to come to to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a tweet in Hindi, the (AAP) chief also said that the party has to defeat the BJP in the capital.

"I request all the workers to take off from their job till elections. Barring and Haryana, workers from across the country should come to Delhi," he said.

will vote on May 12 to elect seven members to the Lok Sabha.

