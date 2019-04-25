Kejriwal asks AAP workers to come to Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked party workers from across the country, barring Punjab and Haryana, to come to Delhi to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also said that the party has to defeat the BJP in the capital.
"I request all the workers to take off from their job till elections. Barring Punjab and Haryana, workers from across the country should come to Delhi," he said.
Delhi will vote on May 12 to elect seven members to the Lok Sabha.
--IANS
