Kerala agency in pact for AR/VR Centre of Excellence

Kerala Startup Mission, a nodal agency of the state government for technical entrepreneurship, has partnered with Unity Technologies to launch a Centre of Excellence for AR/VR and gaming.
Through the Centre, Unity will extend support to startups developing products, services and games on platforms including mobiles, PCs and various AR/VR hardware.
A.M. Sivasankar, Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, said the AR/VR market is expected to witness huge growth globally in the next six years.
"This Centre of Excellence is a step towards creating an ecosystem for new businesses to grow and cater to the global demand."
"Unity is at the centre of the AR/VR ecosystem, powering 60 per cent of all content and we see this industry growing significantly over the next few years," said Hubert Larenaudie, Vice President - Asia Pacific, Unity Technologies.
--IANS
sg/ksk/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
