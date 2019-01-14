JUST IN
Kerala agency in pact for AR/VR Centre of Excellence

IANS  |  Kochi 

Kerala Startup Mission, a nodal agency of the state government for technical entrepreneurship, has partnered with Unity Technologies to launch a Centre of Excellence for AR/VR and gaming.

Through the Centre, Unity will extend support to startups developing products, services and games on platforms including mobiles, PCs and various AR/VR hardware.

A.M. Sivasankar, Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, said the AR/VR market is expected to witness huge growth globally in the next six years.

"This Centre of Excellence is a step towards creating an ecosystem for new businesses to grow and cater to the global demand."

"Unity is at the centre of the AR/VR ecosystem, powering 60 per cent of all content and we see this industry growing significantly over the next few years," said Hubert Larenaudie, Vice President - Asia Pacific, Unity Technologies.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 18:48 IST

