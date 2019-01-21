JUST IN
Business Standard

Khaira gets disqualification notice from Punjab Assembly

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab Assembly on Monday issued notice of disqualification to former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Harsimran Singh and Harpal Singh Cheema, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, in their petitions dated January 10 and 16, made references to the Speaker for Khaira's disqualification, a spokesperson of the Punjab Vidan Sabha said on Monday.

"As directed by the Speaker, Khaira has been given 15 days to file his reply as to why action under the above provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution should not be initiated against him," the spokesperson said.

In case of failure to file the reply within the stipulated period, it will be presumed that Khaira has nothing to say in this regard, the spokesperson added.

Khaira had on January 6 resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He floated the Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) on January 8.

Khaira was suspended from the AAP in November for "anti-party activities".

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 18:30 IST

