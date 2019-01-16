AAP seeks Khaira's disqualification from Punjab Assembly

leaders met the Assembly Wednesday, seeking disqualification of as an MLA days after the rebel formed his own party.

A delegation of leaders, led by of Opposition Harpal Cheema, met and submitted a letter, saying that Khaira had voluntarily given up the membership and started his own party.

He had thus made himself liable for disqualification from the assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, Cheema wrote.

"It is therefore requested to you that given above the mentioned facts and circumstances and following the spirit of the Constitution of India, the membership of from the Assembly be terminated forthwith and he be stripped off all the rights and privileges with immediate effect," he said.

The told reporters action will be taken as per the rules.

The Bholath MLA had quit the on January 6, six months after he was ousted from the post of of Opposition in the Assembly. Following his removal from the post, Khaira and six other AAP MLAs in the state had rebelled.

However, he had not resigned as MLA and had dared the AAP to get him disqualified.

Earlier in the day, Baldev Singh, one of the AAP rebels, resigned from the party's primary membership.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)