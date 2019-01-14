Khashoggi's killers must be held to account: Pompeo to Saudi Crown Prince

US on Monday told the Saudi and Crown that the murderers of must "be held accountable", more than three months after the was killed at the kingdom's consulate in

Pompeo's statement came during his trip to the which has taken him to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the The tour was aimed at reassuring allies of Washington's commitment to the region, reported.

"Every single person who has responsibility for the murder of needs to be held accountable," Pompeo told reporters after meeting Crown and his father Salman in

"I think the (Donald) has made it clear that our expectation in all those involved in the murder of will be held accountable, so we spent time talking about human rights issues," he added.

Khashoggi, a Post and a of the Saudi Crown Prince, was killed inside the kingdom's consulate in on October 2 after he went there to get documents for his marriage.

After providing conflicting accounts of Khashoggi's fate, the kingdom admitted he was killed "accidentally" in a fist fight at the consulate by "rogue" agents. However, it denied the ruling royal family's involvement in the killing.

The killing sparked global outrage. The CIA concluded that the Crown ordered Khashoggi's murder but US cast doubt on his own intelligence community's assessment.

Pompeo, who arrived in the kingdom's capital on Sunday, also stressed the importance of continuing the investigation into the murder of Khashoggi.

This month, a started the trial of 11 defendants in connection to Khashoggi's death. Saudi prosecutors said they were seeking the death penalty for five of them for their direct role in Khashoggi's killing.

Pompeo's visit came after Trump announced last month the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, a move that led to the resignation of his

He also discussed with the Saudi leadership. The US Embassy in tweeted that both sides agreed on the need for a redoubled effort for peace in

"On Yemen, (Pompeo and the Crown Prince) agreed on need for continued de-escalation and adherence to agreements, especially ceasefire and redeployment in Hudaydah. A comprehensive is only way to the end the conflict," the Embassy said.

The top US was also scheduled to visit but he had to cut short his tour over a family funeral.

The State Department announced that he would return to the US after his visit to Oman, adding that he will visit in the near future.

was the last stop of Pompeo's tour where he was scheduled to attend the US-Kuwaiti Strategic Dialogue.

--IANS

soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)