Kiku Sharda, Gaurav Gera team up for 'Dr Pran Lele'

Actors Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera have joined hands for a short sketch comedy "Dr Pran Lele".
They will be seen in Sony MAX's upcoming short format original "Dr Pran Lele", which will start from June 29, read a statement.
The two-to-three minute long sketch comedy segment brings alive the concept of a filmy clinic that caters to noted Bollywood stars. The show revolves around the fictitious character of Pran LeLe played by Kiku and his assistant nurse CPR (Chinni Prakash Rawal) played by Gaurav.
In fact, Kiku was the real inspiration behind Gaurav's popular character Chutki.
"Kiku was the one who asked me to create the character of a girl on Internet. Initially, I was not convinced with this idea but Kiku promised to do a gag with me if I would play a girl. That's how Chutki was born," Gaurav said.
--IANS
sug/rb/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU