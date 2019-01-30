Kin of Assam Movement martyrs return mementos

members of the martyrs of the Movement returned their mementos and citations given by the BJP-led government in protest against the government's move to go ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

A total of 150 families of the martyrs of the Movement on Wednesday returned the mementos and citations given to them by the government in 2016 through the of the district.

Similar programmes were also held in other districts to return the citations and mementos.

"The Bill is an insult to the martyrs of the and we are giving back the citations given to us by the government. The Accord was signed after the sacrifice of these martyrs. The historical Accord made it clear that March 24, 1971 is the cut off date for detection and deportation of the foreigners. But now the government is planning to bring in more foreigners through the Bill," said Rajen Deka, of Sadou Asom Jatiya Swahid Parial Samannayrakhi Parishad, on Wednesday.

"There is no point keeping these citations and mementos when the government is not willing to value the supreme sacrifice made by the martyrs. So we are returning the mementos and citations now. If need be we are also going to return the Rs 5 lakh which was given to us," said Deka.

The on December 10, 2016 had organized a public meeting here and honoured the families of the 855 martyrs of the who had sacrificed their lives during the six-year-long movement. The next of kin of each of the martyrs' families was given a one time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a memento.

while addressing the first day of the Budget session of the on Monday said: "The has recently proposed to pay Rs 2 lakh each to persons who suffered from bullet injuries, other and rape victims of the "

