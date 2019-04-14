Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

(RCB) has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their (IPL) match against the (KXIP) here.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh on Saturday.

Bottom-placed RCB finally ended their winning draught in the ongoing season as Kohli's scintillating 53-ball 67 followed by AB de Villiers (59* off 38) and Marcus Stoinis' (28* off 16) fruitful knocks guided them to a thumping eight-wicket victory over KXIP at the

It was the 85-run stand between Kohli and de Villers before the South African got involved in a match-winning 46-run partnership with Stoinis which handed a much needed win.

Defending 174, bowlers not only failed in getting wickets but also leaked runs as the visitors crossed the line with four balls to spare.

Earlier played a magnificent knock and finished unbeaten on 99 as he managed just a boundary off the last ball of the innings from

