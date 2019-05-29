Landmines, weapons recovered in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Police, in a joint operation with the CRPF, recovered nine weapons and 13 landmines from Palamau district on Wednesday, an official said.
According to the police, a joint search operation of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force was conducted at the Bagsara hill under Pipra police station of Palamau district on Wednesday. During the search a large number of weapons and landmines were recovered.
Five .315 bore rifles, three 12 bore rifles and one revolver, nine cane bombs, four cylinder bombs, live cartridges and other things were recovered.
The police suspect that the weapons were to be used during the Lok Sabha elections by Maoists but they could not do so due to the tight security.
The state police and the CRPF are jointly looking for the hideouts of Maoists across the state.
