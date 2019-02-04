Lebanon govt not controlled by Hezbollah: Official

Hezbollah's Sheikh has denied Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu's allegations about controlling the government in Lebanon, media reported.

"These allegations are not important. considers itself part of a national unity government in Lebanon," Qassem was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an

Netanyahu declared earlier in the day that controls the via Hezbollah, reported on Sunday.

Moreover, the US voiced its concerns over Hezbollah's participation in the new cabinet. The US expressed its deep concerns because this is the first time that controls the health ministry which has the country's largest budget.

Meanwhile, Qassem clarified that the health ministry will offer its services to all Lebanese without any discrimination.

The new health minister, Jamil Jabak, has said his priorities include improving government hospitals and bringing down drug prices.

