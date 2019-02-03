Property dealer held for brandishing pistol at Uber driver

A 41-year-old property was arrested for brandishing a pistol at driver in a case of at south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday when the accused, identified as Bharar, a resident of Kirti Nagar, came to attend a birthday party in a restaurant at East of Kailash area.

"After the party, went to drop his friend at Amar Colony. Returning home, he picked a fight with an driver while overtaking. broke the glass of the cab and threatened to kill the driver by showing off a pistol," said of

"The Uber driver, Salman, 22, told the police in his complaint that while he was waiting for his passenger, kept honking behind his cab. He later abused him and damaged the mirror of his vehicle. Bharar then brandished a pistol at Salman," the DCP added.

"All the night patrolling motorcycles and picket staff were alerted. A PCR van also assisted in the chase. The car Hyndai I10 was seen in Amar Colony area. On seeing the police team, Bharar tried to flee. He was later arrested after police vehicles intercepted his car," he added.

"During interrogation, Bharar said he got the illegal automatic pistol from his contact in Uttar Pradesh's He had also contested MCD's election in 2012 from Kirti Nagar but lost," the added.

