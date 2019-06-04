Luka Jovic shifts to Real Madrid, to stay till 2025

forward has signed a six-season contract with Real Madrid, the side announced here on Tuesday.

"The Whites have secured the services of a forward who has been one of European football's breakout stars this season," the club said in a statement, reports news.

The 21-year-old is joining the Spanish club from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 27 goals and made seven assists in 48 games this season. Lika was Zinedine Zidane's second signing this summer, after defender Eder Militao.

Eintracht bade farewell to the forward who drew attention from all the European football greats with his performance this season. "In sporting terms, Luka will be a real loss for us, but we obviously knew in this case that every has their price," said Eintracht

"It's an important piece of transfer business for Eintracht Frankfurt, and a good one as well. We wish Luka all the very best for the future," he said.

