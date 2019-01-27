Man shot dead, son-in-laws booked

A 61-year-old man was shot dead close to his house near here on the Gurugram- road, allegedly by his son-in-laws, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Fazilpur village.

Police have booked six people including the deceased's two son-in-laws and Rahul, who are brothers.

Singh married his two daughters to the brothers in 2010. Both the couples were living with Singh at his house.

