Manipuri filmmaker to return Padma Shri over Citizenship Bill

Fifteen-times National Award winner Manipuri filmmaker on Sunday said he will return the - the fourth highest civilian award in - to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"The Bill is against the interest of the people of North-East and the indigenous people of Several people here (Manipur) have opposed the Bill, but it seems they (Central government) are determined to pass it," Sharma told IANS.

" is an honour. It is one of the highest forms of recognition in So, I thought the best way to protest was by returning it," he said.

The filmmaker, known for films like "Ishanou", "Imagi Ningthem" and "Leipaklei", was honoured with the in 2006.

He was the in the first Manipuri film, "Matamgi Manipur", released in 1972. He has also won many pretigious medals in national and international film events.

The Bill that has led to widespread protests in north-eastern states was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, and who entered before December 31, 2014.

If this happens, people in the region say they will be overwhelmed by "outsiders".

Last month, S. Prakash, of the (NESO), who led a NESO team to meet Singh, had said the assured them that the government would oppose the Bill unless there was a clause to protect the indigenous people in the region.

"The is asking just for a clause. They should oppose the Bill and not ask for an addition or a comma. We are not happy with the approach of Biren and his party," said the octogenarian filmmaker.

"There is no protection for people of the valley (in Manipur). If more people will come, then they (indigenous people) will vanish in the valley or hills. What's the point of having culture if there are no indigenous people? Manipuris' future will be all diluted. Northeast is becoming a dumping ground," he added.

In 2001, prominent Manipuri theatre personality Ratan Thiyam returned his Padma Shri blaming the Centre for playing a "dubious role" regarding the extension of the ceasefire with the Naga rebels.

