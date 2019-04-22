Mehbooba Mufti slams Modi's nuclear arsenal remarks

on Monday accused of lowering the standard of political discourse by his remarks on India's nuclear weapons.

told a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer on Sunday that is no more afraid of nuclear threats of since India's own nuclear arsenal "has not been kept for Diwali".

In her response, Mehbooba Mufti, the former Jammu Chief Minister, tweeted: "If hasn't kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it's obvious Pakistan's not kept theirs for Eid either. Don't know why PM must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this."

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)