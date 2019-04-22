Mehbooba Mufti slams Modi's nuclear arsenal remarks

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lowering the standard of political discourse by his remarks on India's nuclear weapons.

Modi told a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer on Sunday that India is no more afraid of nuclear threats of Pakistan since India's own nuclear arsenal "has not been kept for Diwali".

In her response, Mehbooba Mufti, the former Jammu Chief Minister, tweeted: "If India hasn't kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it's obvious Pakistan's not kept theirs for Eid either. Don't know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this."

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 18:08 IST

