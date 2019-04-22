Men's hockey Chief Coach joins National Camp

Newly-appointed Indian men's team Chief has joined the on-going at the Authority of India, arrived here April 20 and got down to business soon after as he addressed the players and explained to them his expectations as a team.

"I am settling into my apartment in SAI and the turf here is world class. I addressed the players when I arrived and expressed my expectations as one unit, one team and that we always need to put the team first. We also spoke about the importance of trust and communication and to make sure it is both ways," said.

Reid said the available talent in makes him feel optimistic about the future.

"I am really glad that I also got to watch the 33 players from the Group on Saturday and being part of the National Trials this morning gives me a good sense of the talent that is available at the moment and it makes me feel very positive about the future," stated Reid, a former defender and for the

Reid's first big assignment as Chief will be the forthcoming FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 starting June 6 this year.

The team prior to this Olympic Qualifying event will go on an exposure tour to Perth, between May 6 and May 18 where the Indian team will play a four-match series against the as part of their preparations for the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019.

"We extend a warm welcome to on his arrival to Many players in the Senior Team are already familiar with him due to his stint as during League. The Tour will be an ideal ground for him to understand further about the team and their temperament and shortcomings ahead of the crucial FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019. We wish him the very best in his new role with the Indian Men's Team," stated Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President,

