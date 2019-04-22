IPL final in Hyderabad on May 12, women's games in Jaipur

The final of the 12th edition of the will be played at the International Stadium in on May 12 after the (TNCA) wasn't given permission to open stands I, J and K. will now host 1 while Vizag will host the Eliminator and 2.

While the playoffs are generally hosted in the venues of the winners and runners-up, certain challenges has seen the Board of Control for (BCCI) face this issue wherein they had to bring in Vizag in the picture. 1 will be played on May 7 in

was expected to host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, but due to local elections scheduled on May 6, 10 and 14, that will not be possible as the police will not be in a position to provide the required security and permissions.

Vizag was kept as back-up and will now host the Eliminator on May 8 and Qualifier 2 on May 10. will host all the four women's matches. While the first match on May 6 is clashing with elections, has got the required clearance.

The three women's teams will be Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity.(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

--IANS

bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)