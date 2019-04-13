Minerva owner Bajaj under lens for social outburst

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) has decided to drag FC owner to the for his regular outbursts against the parent body, but did not pronounce any judgement on the clubs for boycotting the

The League Committee, headed by AIFF senior Vice Subrata Dutta, met on Saturday and referred the matter to the on the basis of regulations and participation agreement.

Seven clubs stayed away from the demanding a meeting with AIFF to chalk out a proper roadmap for Indian football. The clubs also alleged clear bias on the part of the federation in promoting the league run by its marketing partners.

In the meeting, it was proposed that a case should be made against those who were constantly running down the national association on platforms despite being directly associated with Indian football.

"No one was named in the meeting, but it was clearly meant for Bajaj, who has been using the space in to launch attacks on the federation on different issues," a member present in the meeting told IANS.

The is headed by Amod Kanth.

The also decided not to arrange a replay of the I-League match between Real and Minerva Punjab, which was originally scheduled for February 18. The match could not be played after the Punjab side refused to travel to citing security reasons in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. The match would be recorded as a drawn encounter and both teams will receive one point each.

The committee also received a report from the federation's on the match between FC and While the match commissioner's report said the game was not played "in the right spirit", the said he did not find anything suspicious about the way two teams conducted. His view was accepted by the committee.

