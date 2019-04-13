Indian women empowered, but a lot more needed: Sania

player feels has made significant improvement in empowering women but there is sill more to be accomplished.

Gracing the 35th Annual session of the (FLO), here on Saturday, said, "In we have come a long way in women empowerment but lot needs to be done, especially in Despite so many women excelling in sports, especially in and wrestling, we have a lot to do."

"The women should be paid equal prize money in sports, a discrimination prevalent in all across the world," she remarked while speaking at a panel discussion, "women shaping the future', organised as part of session.

"My only regret is being a player in the nation that loves Being a mother has made me realise I have selfless love in me. It made me a better person," said.

Every year, the FICCI's annual session is held in April, culminating in review of the activities undertaken by FLO, as also the milestones achieved during the year. It brings into focus the progress made by FLO in the field of entrepreneurship development and professional excellence.

