JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Japan defeats Russia 3-2 in Sudirman Cup

Business Standard

Minor quake strikes Myanmar's Rakhine state

IANS  |  Yangon 

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar's Rakhine state on Monday morning, said a release of the Meteorology and Hydrology Department.

The quake jolted at 07:50 a.m. (local time). The epicentre is 32 km southeast of Ann township, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 105 km.

However, no damage was reported after the jolt.

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements