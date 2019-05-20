Minor quake strikes Myanmar's Rakhine state

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar's state on Monday morning, said a release of the

The quake jolted at 07:50 a.m. (local time). The epicentre is 32 km southeast of Ann township, the reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 105 km.

However, no damage was reported after the jolt.

