Minor quake strikes Myanmar's Rakhine state

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar's Rakhine state on Monday morning, said a release of the Meteorology and Hydrology Department.
The quake jolted at 07:50 a.m. (local time). The epicentre is 32 km southeast of Ann township, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The quake struck at a depth of 105 km.
However, no damage was reported after the jolt.
--IANS
rs
