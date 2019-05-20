Won't let MP become Bengal: Shivraj on BJP worker's killing

Former on Monday slammed the killing of a 60-year-old man by a supporter in allegedly for "voting for the BJP" and said he won't allow the state to become another

After visiting the deceased Nemichand Tanwar's son, who was injured in the attack, in a hospital in Indore, the tweeted: "We won't let goons take over and allow it to become People are being threatened, the BJP will not tolerate this at any cost."

Tanwar was shot at inside his home in Palia village by Arun Sharma, who accused him of "voting for the BJP", police said. He was declared brought dead.

Announcing a relief of Rs 5 lakh for Tanwar's family , Chouhan said: "Such an incident of violence has never happened in workers threatened BJP when he talked about voting for the saffron party and in the evening entered his house and shot him dead."

He further wrote: "Nemichand's wife and son critically were injured in trying to save him. Where is taking the state? The Congress has been working with political vendetta since the time it came to power in the state. False cases are being lodged against the BJP government."

According to the police, Arun Sharma, who is close to a state minister, had on Sunday entered into an argument with Tanwar and hurled casteist abuses at him, accusing his entire community of voting for the saffron party. Later in the evening, he arrived at Tanwar's house and fired at him with a country-made pistol.

