'Mission: Impossible' sequels get official release dates

The next two "Mission: Impossible" sequels will release in 2021 and 2022.

has set late summer release dates for the next two instalments of the film franchise, reports variety.com.

The studio on Friday announced that the seventh film in the series will be released on July 23, 2021, and the eighth film will open on August 5, 2022.

is returning to direct both from his own scripts.

will also be back as IMF agent

Jim Gianopulos, of Paramount Pictures, said: "We couldn't be more excited to build on the massive success of ' - Fallout' by re-teaming with and Tom on these next two films, following two successful collaborations."

" - Fallout" grossed more than $790 million worldwide, the best haul in the six-film franchise to date.

--IANS

