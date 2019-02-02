'Mission: Impossible' sequels get official release dates

-
ALSO READ
Paramount reveals release dates of Tom Cruise's two new 'Mission: Impossible' films
Simon Pegg fascinated with India
Christopher McQuarrie, Henry Cavill have discussed sequel to 'Man of Steel'
Akshay looks ruthless in new 2.0 poster
Christopher McQuarrie talks about behind-the-scenes discussions about Henry Cavill's moustache
-
The next two "Mission: Impossible" sequels will release in 2021 and 2022.
Paramount Pictures has set late summer release dates for the next two instalments of the film franchise, reports variety.com.
The studio on Friday announced that the seventh film in the series will be released on July 23, 2021, and the eighth film will open on August 5, 2022.
Christopher McQuarrie is returning to direct both films from his own scripts.
Actor Tom Cruise will also be back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.
Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said: "We couldn't be more excited to build on the massive success of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' by re-teaming with Chris and Tom on these next two films, following two successful collaborations."
"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" grossed more than $790 million worldwide, the best haul in the six-film franchise to date.
--IANS
sug/dc/ab
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU