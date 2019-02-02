'House party' is full of life: Arjun Kanungo

says his song "House party" is full of life and a contrast to all the other tracks of "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga".

"'House party' is one of my favourite tracks because of the talented He has got out the best in us because of the dynamic and great vibes. The song is a cool party number, full of life and quite contrasting to all the other tracks from the album," said Kanungo in a statement.

Kanungo, popular for "Baaki baatein peene baad", has sung the number along with and Parry G.

The 28-year-old added that "House Party" is even more special "because after a long time I have sung for a movie and I have enjoyed every bit of it".

He has previously sung "Khoon choos le" for "Go Gone" in 2013.

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga" highlights the complexities of being a homosexual in A Fox Star Hindi project, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Sonam K. Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, and

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It released on February 1.

--IANS

dc/sug/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)