Modi biopic: SC to hear producer's plea on Monday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition filed by producers of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' against the ban imposed by the Election Commission.

The court on Friday agreed to hear the matter, after the producers submitted the plea raising issues related to fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression.

The filmmakers petition came after the apex court on Thursday in a judgement had come down heavily on the West Bengal government for imposing a shadow ban on a Bangla film "Bhobishyoter Bhoot" based on political satire and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the state government.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 11:30 IST

