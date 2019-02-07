JUST IN
Muzaffarpur horror trial shifted to Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the Muzaffarpur shelter home horror case trial to New Delhi and directed a Bihar court judge to expedite matters by holding it on a day-to-day basis and wrapping it up within six months.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna transferred the trial even as lawyer appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation told the court that trial has already been shifted from Muzaffarpur to Patna.

The court was told that the chargesheet in the case was filed in December 2018 and there were 21 witnesses in the case.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 11:54 IST

