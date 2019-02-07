Body pulled from wreckage of football player Sala's plane

UK authorities have recovered a body from the of the plane which crashed with City Emiliano and David on board.

In a statement to on Wednesday night, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said: "Following extensive visual examination of the using the remotely operated vehicle (ROV), it was decided to attempt recovery operations.

"In challenging conditions, the AAIB and its specialist contractors successfully recovered the body previously seen amidst the "

The AAIB did not specify whether the body was Sala's or of the pilot's.

The body has been carried to the of and would be sent to the Dorset coroner. Crews could not recover the of the Piper Malibu at this time because of weather conditions, the statement added.

Sala, 28, and the 59-year-old were flying in the single-turbine aircraft from Nantes, France, to Cardiff, Wales, when it disappeared from radar near the on January 21.

The Argentine striker had recently signed with English League club City for a reported $19.3 million from and was heading to the Welsh capital after saying farewell to his former team-mates in France, reports

Wreckage from the plane thought to be carrying the was found on Sunday by a privately funded working in close coordination with the AAIB.

The same day, the AAIB had also begun a three-day of an area 4 square nautical miles off the island of

Last week, City and both held emotional tributes to before their matches.

