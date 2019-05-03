Myanmar Army kills 6 unarmed prisoners

The has shot dead six detainees in a village school in state 'for trying to grab soldiers' weapons'.

A of the confirmed the incident, saying those detained were being questioned for links to the rebels of the Arkanan Army, who are ethnic Buddhists, the reported on Friday.

More than 30,000 Buddhist civilians have been displaced in the latest fighting between national forces and the rebels, the report said.

While a lot of attention in recent years has been on the exodus of the Muslim Rohingya to Bangladesh, other ethnic minorities also clash frequently with the military.

Journalists and most aid agencies are banned from northern and it is not clear what exactly happened on Thursday morning, according to the The impoverished state of Rakhine in western has seen years of fighting and unrest.

According to Zaw Min Tun, shots were fired early Thursday when the detainees tried to 'attack the security forces'. He claimed soldiers had no option but to shoot.

Since 2016, Rakhine has also seen the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. The UN believes the may have committed war crimes against the Rohingya -- a charge it denies.

The and military, however, had rejected the conclusions of a special UN commission, which said in a report last year that the military campaign -- which killed an undetermined number of Rohingya and forced the exodus of over 738,000 members of the community to -- showed elements of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)