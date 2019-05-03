JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

When silent was gold: 106 years of 'Raja Harishchandra'

FIR over alleged forced circumcision of 12-year-old

Business Standard

AIIMS cancels Bhubaneswar centre for May 5 exam

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Friday announced that it is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar, where exam was to be held on Sunday.

THe AIIMS Post Graduate examination is scheduled for May 5, Sitanshu Kar, the Director General of the Press Information Bureau, tweeted.

Another exam will be conducted for students affected by this cancellation as soon as normalcy returns, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan was quoted as saying by Kar.

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 15:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU