Myanmar ethnic festival in Jan

plans to hold an ethnic culture and festival here in January next year to promote tribal groups.

According to News Agency's report on Monday, it would be organised from January 25 to 29 and supervised by the Ethnic Entrepreneurs Association (MEEA).

The MEEA is made up of some 27 ethnic entrepreneurs, including Bamar, Kachin, Kayin, Kayah, Chin, Shan, Rakhine and Mon, reported.

The country has seen etnic violence in the last two years. The festival is to encourage ethnic entrepreneurs and develop interaction among them in the under-developed areas.

